Swiss National Bank Sells 5,000 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Cognex worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 126.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,510,000 after buying an additional 2,571,457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 16,472.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 819,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 814,086 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $22,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 903.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 731,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after buying an additional 658,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after buying an additional 643,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

