Swiss National Bank Sells 5,100 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,438,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.