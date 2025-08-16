Swiss National Bank Sells 5,300 Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Lear worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lear by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,566,000 after purchasing an additional 283,838 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lear by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LEA stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $119.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,805.33. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800.24. This trade represents a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,086,425 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

