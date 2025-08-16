Swiss National Bank Sells 5,300 Shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of South Bow worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get South Bow alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in South Bow during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in South Bow by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in South Bow by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of SOBO stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. South Bow Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About South Bow

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.