Swiss National Bank Sells 5,400 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cadence Bank worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Cadence Bank by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 55.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Cadence Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

