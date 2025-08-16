Swiss National Bank Sells 6,200 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,731.30. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $444,156.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 328,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,117.84. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,529. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

