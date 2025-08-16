Swiss National Bank Sells 7,300 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Radian Group worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 470,158 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Radian Group by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 342,330 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,564,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the sale, the director owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,628.50. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,768.10. This trade represents a 68.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

