Swiss National Bank Sells 9,900 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Alkermes
In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alkermes Trading Up 2.8%
NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
