Swiss National Bank Sells 9,900 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.