Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Landstar System worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,985,000 after buying an additional 521,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Landstar System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Landstar System by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 526,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $123.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $129.11 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.43 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

