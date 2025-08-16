Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.63% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $276.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Sheri Louise Dodd sold 7,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $95,938.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,200.44. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCMD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

