Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 818,106 shares in the company, valued at $40,905,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TARS stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

