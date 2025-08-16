The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7,861.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAM opened at $220.00 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $329.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.09.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

