Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 592,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.