Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 326,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Thor Industries worth $407,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Thor Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Thor Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $107.56 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

