Top Agriculture Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Deere & Company, Norfolk Southern, Bloom Energy, Apollo Global Management, and Chubb are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve farming, crop production, livestock management, agricultural equipment and machinery, fertilizers, seeds or other agri-inputs. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the global food and fiber supply chain and to benefit from trends in population growth, commodity prices and technological advances in farming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $35.14 on Thursday, hitting $478.41. 3,669,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,926. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $357.90 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.86. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $279.77. 1,049,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,738. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $288.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.39. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.60. 5,333,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,090.27 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.18. 1,230,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.02.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.32. 604,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.43.

