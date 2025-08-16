Top Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – August 13th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Core Scientific are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or invest in distributed ledger (blockchain) technology. These firms can range from cryptocurrency miners and blockchain software providers to established enterprises integrating blockchain solutions into their operations. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and disruptive impact of blockchain across industries like finance, supply chain and healthcare. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.09. 4,779,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,962,019. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $699.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.76.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 14,555,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,103,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 6.17. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 11,477,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,264,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 6.60. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63.

