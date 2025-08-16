Top Fintech Stocks To Follow Now – August 14th

Get alerts:

Rocket Companies, MercadoLibre, and DeFi Development are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that blend technology and financial services—such as digital payments, online lending, robo-advisors and blockchain solutions—to streamline or disrupt traditional banking. By leveraging software, mobile apps and data analytics, these firms aim to offer faster, more accessible and cost-effective financial products, often resulting in high growth potential alongside increased volatility and regulatory scrutiny. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 15,360,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,447,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 18.74. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -378.10 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,326.84. The stock had a trading volume of 117,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,503. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,252.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of NASDAQ DFDV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 4,771,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,346. DeFi Development has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.83 million, a PE ratio of -77.43 and a beta of -7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64.

