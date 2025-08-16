Top Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Get alerts:

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end, premium-priced products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, luxury watches and high-performance automobiles—targeted at affluent consumers. These firms leverage strong brand equity, exclusivity and superior craftsmanship to command pricing power and maintain robust profit margins, making them a way to invest in global prestige consumption trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. 678,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 2,195,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,656. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Riskified stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 248,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

