Top Toy Stocks To Follow Today – August 14th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Kroger, Dollar Tree, and Tractor Supply are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is designing, manufacturing and marketing toys, games and related entertainment products. Their market performance typically reflects seasonal retail trends (especially around holidays), licensing deals with popular franchises and broader shifts in consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $985.98. 926,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $867.16 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $973.82 and its 200-day moving average is $985.76.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.08. 5,173,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,954,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $806.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.58. 2,712,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,545. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.69. 860,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $145.50 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.13. 2,581,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kroger has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

