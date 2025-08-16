Top Utility Stocks To Follow Now – August 14th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment. Because these services are regulated and in constant demand, utility stocks tend to offer stable revenues and predictable dividend payouts. Investors often view them as a defensive investment that can provide steady income and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.52. 53,400,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,020,500. Tesla has a 52-week low of $202.59 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.33.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $477.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.75. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $437.90 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. 34,166,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,483,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

