Transce3nd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Transce3nd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

