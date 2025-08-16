United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,336,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of United Community Banks worth $403,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCB opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.83. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCB. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Report on United Community Banks

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.