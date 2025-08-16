US Bancorp DE Has $205,000 Position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CAE were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $201,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CAE by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313,165 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $150,629,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 23,994,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,904 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. CAE Inc has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $806.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

