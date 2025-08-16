US Bancorp DE Sells 11,049 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Holley were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 573,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Holley by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Holley by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of HLLY opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.93. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $427.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Holley had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

