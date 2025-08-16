US Bancorp DE Sells 3,129 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,034.60. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $702,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,785.60. This represents a 24.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $18,041,599 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $123.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -121.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

