Value Stocks To Research – August 14th

Invesco QQQ, BitMine Immersion Technologies, CoreWeave, UnitedHealth Group, and Bullish are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices below their assessed intrinsic worth, often reflected in low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios and higher dividend yields. Investors buy them expecting that the market will eventually recognize their true value, driving the share price upward over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $580.03. 34,570,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,734,633. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.33.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

Shares of BMNR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 60,805,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,299. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.84. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

CRWV stock traded down $14.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.75. 30,294,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,131,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. CoreWeave has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,108,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,143,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.34. The company has a market capitalization of $245.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Shares of BLSH stock traded up $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $73.09. 29,667,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bullish has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

