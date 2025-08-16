Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 47,811 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.74% of Lumentum worth $463,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 75.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $2,398,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $6,245,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,499,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 121,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,170. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $26,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,918.16. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,909. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price target on Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LITE opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 503.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

