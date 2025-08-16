Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.89% of NewMarket worth $421,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 185.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 15.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $765.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NewMarket Corporation has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $776.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.15.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

