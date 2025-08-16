Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,405,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.45% of MDU Resources Group worth $395,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 179.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

