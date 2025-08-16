Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 128,587 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,187,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Modine Manufacturing worth $398,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after acquiring an additional 262,936 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 187.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 875,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,220,000 after acquiring an additional 571,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after acquiring an additional 672,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 809,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 80,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $10,351,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,843.60. This represents a 54.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,561 shares of company stock worth $25,462,844 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOD opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. Modine Manufacturing Company has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

