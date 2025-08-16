Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 5,160,835 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.94% of ADT worth $404,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.70 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

