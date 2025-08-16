Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,103,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.13% of Fulton Financial worth $399,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 850.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $328.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 599,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,467.82. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

