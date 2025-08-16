Vanguard Group Inc. Has $389.58 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,307,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Verra Mobility worth $389,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 18.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

