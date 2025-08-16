Vanguard Group Inc. Has $391.68 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,968,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.24% of Perrigo worth $391,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $40.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

