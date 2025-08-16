Vanguard Group Inc. Has $402.56 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,702,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.51% of Semtech worth $402,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 104,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Semtech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at $754,530.24. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Semtech Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

