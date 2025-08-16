Vanguard Group Inc. Has $405.65 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,160,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of First BanCorp. worth $405,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 919.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 806.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

