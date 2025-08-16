Vanguard Group Inc. Has $411.35 Million Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,767,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of Roivant Sciences worth $411,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 187,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,111.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,284,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,275,877.68. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $6,353,639.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,462,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,406,142.06. The trade was a 27.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,190,503 shares of company stock worth $36,086,546. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

