Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $427,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $3,986,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

