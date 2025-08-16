Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 214,696 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,064,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.58% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $398,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,103.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,271,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 350,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 100.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 147,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.01.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

