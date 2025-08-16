Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of MercadoLibre worth $406,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,411,000 after buying an additional 173,449 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price target (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,795.00.

MELI opened at $2,392.30 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,414.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

