Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,428,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $427,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

