Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,138,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $442,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $97,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 99.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance
NASDAQ EEFT opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
