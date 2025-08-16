Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of International Bancshares worth $399,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 836.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85. International Bancshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 39.51%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

