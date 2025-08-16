Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 137,870 Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,050,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Kemper worth $404,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,192,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,730,000 after buying an additional 97,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 78,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $148,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,229.95. This represents a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,032.33. The trade was a 5.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,845. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kemper Stock Down 1.7%
NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. Kemper Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.
Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
