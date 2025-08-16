Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 166,723 Shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,179,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 166,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.13% of California Resources worth $403,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after buying an additional 845,694 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $20,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 235,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 1,679.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 179,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 154,804 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRC opened at $48.22 on Friday. California Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on California Resources from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.82.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

