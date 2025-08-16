Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,752,545 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,744,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.84% of Sirius XM worth $445,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.