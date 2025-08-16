Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 289,463 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,482,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gates Industrial worth $450,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,224,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 30.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,569,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,145,000 after purchasing an additional 85,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,609,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,742,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,412,000 after purchasing an additional 467,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

