Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 439,649 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,944,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $451,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $384.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 770.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

