Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 552,761 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,955,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Macy’s worth $401,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 495.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 343.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:M opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

