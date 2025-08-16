Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 784,678 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,967,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 784,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $394,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 242,386 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 51.7% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 76,827 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 941,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $55,453,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs
In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.4%
CLF opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
